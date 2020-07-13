Attorney Van Ellig strongly suspects the Nycklemoe and Ellig Law Office has been the victim of a COVID-19 hoax.
The receptionist at the Fergus Falls law office received a call Thursday from “Lacy,” purportedly an employee of Perham Health. The caller said a client who visited the law office Tuesday had tested positive at Perham Health for the coronavirus.
“Obviously you have to take a call like this seriously,” Ellig said.
Immediate steps were taken to safeguard the health of employees at the law office.
Ellig said many plans had to be changed in the law office, one involving a wedding, and the office was closed.
Ellig contacted Perham Health and he became suspicious after finding that the medical facility had no such employee on staff.
“It’s been a nightmare,” said Ellig, who has personally made 37 calls to check on the validity of the call and the caller. “No one had ever heard of Lacy.”
Ellig also contacted Jessica Metzger of Otter Tail County Public Health. Metzger, who is in close contact with all local medical facilities, thought it suspicious that Perham Health had tested anyone recently for signs of COVID-19. Ellig said Metzger told him that Otter Tail County medical facilities have turned all COVID-19 testing over to public health.
After a lot of checking, it has been concluded the call was most probably a hoax.
Metzger knows that some COVID-19 hoaxes have taken place in the Twin Cities metro area but none had previously been carried out locally.
The office will reopen Monday after being sanitized but according to partner Rolf Nycklemoe, some new restrictions will be in place. Doors to the law office will be locked for the foreseeable future, clients will need to make an appointment and the comings and going of clients will be recorded.
“I am just very disappointed in whoever did this,” Nycklemoe said Friday. “We just can’t believe someone would try this. We have had to call clients, to track down clients. Thank God, none of our clients had COVID.”
Nycklemoe pointed out that other businesses in Fergus Falls are subject to the same kind of hoax.
“If it did anything it has us check on our protocols,” Nycklemoe said.
