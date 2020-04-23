The commissioner meeting of March 17, was the last one held in person, using social distancing of at least 6 feet apart. This was before the instructions to have no more than 10 people in any given meeting. I was impressed with the volume of well-thought-out concerns expressed by Commissioner Doug Huebsch regarding businesses, unemployment, health care facilities, etc. His desire was for the county to be prepared for the current conditions, as well as the next month, and several months into the future.
On March 20, the meeting was presented in an online format through GoToMeeting. This was an emergency meeting due to the coronavirus, and therefore, according to the rules, the agenda only contained reports related to the virus. At that time Huebsch again expressed concern for businesses, and stated, “As we go forward, I’m probably going to be a lot more conservative on everything from new positions to any kind of spending whatsoever, because we need to conserve money. … Next year our tax rate has to be less than it is this year, unfortunately, because the revenue’s just not going to be there for these businesses.”
Several times in this past month’s meetings we were given a reminder that people need to keep up with their appointments regarding health concerns. I have found out that online appointments are possible, and if you need to go into a clinic, you will be screened as you enter, so that everyone is as safe as possible.
In the past month, the meetings have increased to two per week; some regular meetings, with the addition of emergency meetings regarding the COVID-19 virus. They have been accomplished with the GoToMeeting format. The public is not allowed to ask questions or make comments. After each segment or report, Chair Rogness asks if there are any questions from the commissioners, and then if there are any questions from the staff. The lack of “public” in these public meetings is appalling to some of us. If we would ask a question or make a comment that was out of line, or long-winded, or objectionable in any way, we could be told that. Instead we are not even allowed to say anything when someone doesn’t have the microphone close enough, or for instance, when we don’t know what an acronym stands for. Let alone the possibility that someone might actually have a great idea or comment.
County workers continue to cross-train, in order to cover each other, as needed. They are working from home, or remotely, outside the office, as often as possible.
During the regularly scheduled meeting of April 14, a request for the approval of a grant for the McDonald Lake segment of the Perham to Pelican Rapids trail was passed unanimously. Here we go again. At a time when revenue is extremely uncertain, if we get this grant, we will need to add more of our limited budget to the millions we are already spending on this trail system, plus the cost of the twenty or more years we will need to maintain it.
The April 21, meeting was changed to a YouTube livestream format, instead of the GoToMeeting, which was found to be not as secure as desired. I was delighted with this as live meetings then are published a short time later on their respective YouTube channels, to reference at any time, but that was not to be. It was decided they would not be published unless you ask for it. Why aren’t these very important public meetings as accessible as possible to everyone, whether they can attend the meetings or not?
During this meeting Jody Lien, the public health director, reported that the local forecast for Otter Tail County is that the COVID-19 crisis will peak sometime from the end of May to mid-June.
I continue to be incredibly thankful for the county workers and all other essential workers keeping the rest of us going. I know that even after this health crisis passes, they will need to continue to work very diligently as there will be catching up to do. After the hospital ICU units clear out, the clinics and hospitals will need to catch up on the elective surgeries that have been delayed. Businesses will need to get their supply chains going again, and employees will need to return to work with added duties. Please do what you can to continue to aid them in any way you can, and most certainly, pray for them, and each other. We all need it!
Marcia Huddleston is deputy chair of the Republic Party of Otter Tail County.
