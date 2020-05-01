It’s May Day as I write this. While it’s a day of distinction, it’s also a call for help.
Knowing it’s difficult, PioneerCare and other care providers are asking for help from the state, our communities, friends and neighbors. We ask you to please stay the course to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus, and advocate for our employees’ and residents’ protection.
We are fighting every day to defeat COVID-19. We saw the virus coming and as they say, we’ve been planning for the worst – and hoping for the best.
Unfortunately, while Minnesota – and Fergus Falls in particular – has been successful in slowing the spread of COVID-19, the social restrictions and enhanced infection control are not enough to fully protect residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living.
Some say we should continue to do our best to isolate the most vulnerable people and let “the rest of us” get on with business. However, even if that sounds like a good plan to you, it simply isn’t practical.
At PioneerCare, it takes 250 to 300 employees to do the work of protecting the people we serve. Vendors, such as the person who delivers oxygen tanks to the building, are still depended upon by residents. These people shop for groceries and supplies, go home to their families, and return to work for their next shift.
No doubt, you’ve heard of senior living communities across the country – and in Minnesota – that have experienced a coronavirus outbreak within their buildings. In some cases, it’s possible an employee or vendor has unwittingly carried the virus into these living settings, even with extreme prevention measures in place. Fortunately, no residents or staff within PioneerCare’s living settings have tested positive for the virus.
But to protect our staff and the residents we care for, we need more widescale testing. With more widescale testing, we can be more confident in knowing who can safely care for elders, as well as which of our residents carry the virus, if any.
We also need more protective equipment. We are so thankful for the donated handmade cloth masks provided by people in the community, and we wear them with pride. But our best tools for slowing the impact of this virus are personal protective equipment such as surgical face masks, gowns, face shields, and eye protection.
We need the community’s support. Our employees are on the front line, holding back this virus. They are health care heroes, who come to work every day - because caregiving is not just their job, it is their calling. We can all help them by continuing to practice our preventive behaviors in public, like wearing masks in the grocery store and other public spaces, and helping to minimize the spread.
We look forward to a day at PioneerCare when we can once again open our doors to our community – to family, friends and loved ones. Until then, we ask for support in our efforts to defend against COVID-19.
Steve Guttormson is the marketing and development director of PioneerCare.
