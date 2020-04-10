At The Daily Journal we recently announced that we are changing our print frequency from five times per week to two times per week (Wednesday and Sunday). The new slated publication days mirror what the Detroit Lakes and Alexandria newspapers have been doing before the crisis hit. The crisis has changed everything as I cannot think of one business that has not been affected and it will take to time to return to what we will come to realize is a new normal. Additionally, many Shoppers across the state of Minnesota & locally have ceased to publish and it is unclear it they will start back up. The Fargo Forum also cut two days of publication from their weekly print schedule. So as you can see, we are not alone. In fact, we are all in this together!
There will be some advantages for our advertisers in the two-day print cycle. One is a newspaper will stay in ones home until the next one kicks it out, so that means extra shelf life for all print ads. Second, the newspapers will no longer be only eight or 10 pages, they will be 16 to 20 pages thick as they will be full of all the news produced in non-print days and of course all of our news is available 24/7 on our website. If you are a subscriber digital access is included in your subscription. All you have to do is register and that is easy to do. If you need help please contact us at 218-736-7511 and we will walk you through the process.
The crisis has created a major need for local news and we have stepped up local coronavirus coverage and as a result our subscriptions have been going up. In fact, our February website stats show 488,000 page views (that is a lot for Fergus Falls) and our March stats show 702,000 page views. Keep in mind the crisis really did not hit until mid-March. I am predicting that our April page views will hit more than one million as people are home consuming news digitally. As of right now that is 72% more than any other local media company. It’s clear, we are the go to source for local news and we appreciate the support of our loyal readers.
For our loyal advertisers The Daily Journal and Wick Communications are rolling out an advertising grant program to help local businesses market themselves during the next three months. We not only want local businesses to thrive, we want them to survive and this program will help them. If you own a business or operate a non-profit and are interested in applying for an advertising grant just keep an eye on The Daily Journal website as the application link will be posted soon. You can find our website at fergusfallsjournal.com.
I sincerely wish everyone good health during this unprecedented time and want to remind everyone to stay calm and follow the local guidelines to help protect against Covid-19. If we all work together we will get through this.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
