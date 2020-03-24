Charitable work is thought of as a blessing by most people. Games of chance do not inspire the same adoration. Yet combining the two have made some very good things happen in Minnesota.
When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered places where people congregate to be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the emergency measure closed bars and dine-in restaurants along with health clubs, theaters, museums, food courts, coffeehouses and other places of “public accommodation and amusement.”
Based on that preventative step, the Minnesota Gambling Control Board had to act quickly. Organizations that offered charitable gaming through bars, businesses and service clubs were required to secure their games and deposit their money in banks.
What was all the excitement about? Charitable gaming raises a mountain of cash in the Gopher State and if that cash is left on site it would be a temptation that some nonprofit groups have already had cause to regret.
“The last thing a business owner wants to give anyone is a reason to rob their place,” said Minnesota Gambling Control Board (MGCB) compliance officer Gary Danger.
In the January-February-March 2018 issue of Gaming News, the MGCB trumpeted the fact that charitable gambling sales were up for the eighth year in a row. Gross receipts for 2017 had come to a whopping $1.7 billion. That gross has climbed to $2 million in the last couple of years according to one source. Minnesota presently has the distinction of being the top charitable gaming state in America.
Some of the local organizations that offer charitable gaming in Fergus Falls include the Fergus Falls Hockey Association, the Eagles, the VFW and the American Legion. They are required to use at least 30% of the money they raise with their games on charitable donations.
The Fergus Falls Hockey Association uses its charitable gaming funds to meet operating expenses. Ice hockey has been one of the most popular spectator sports in the city for decades but it has never been cheap.
“It helps us to keep our expenses down and it makes hockey as affordable as possible for kids,” FFHA board member Scott DeBrito said, noting that around 250 boys and girls participated in the youth hockey program last winter.
DeBrito also pointed out that the city of Fergus Falls benefits from the rent the FFHA pays for use of the Community Ice Arena.
While he is mindful of the threat COVID-19 poses to the public, DeBrito is one of those hoping that charitable gaming can reopen in Minnesota before too long. He knows an extended delay is going to mean changes for the association.
“We’re going to have to make some adjustments,” DeBrito said. “We have expenses and they usually go up.”
Another benefactor of charitable gaming funds is the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf - a group that dispenses food to the needy three afternoons a week.
“There are charitable organizations in Minnesota doing good things with that money,” said Lisa Haugen, an account representative with Surething Software, a charitable gambling software company that helps nonprofits handle the state’s charitable gaming requirements. “There are all sorts of little projects that are being funded.”
