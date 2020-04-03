I had a lucky childhood, I grew up in California but I got to spend my summers in Fergus Falls, the benefit of having teachers for parents. As I think back to those summers on my grandfather’s farm, our family spent a lot of time together as the closest neighbor about a mile away or maybe we were just practicing for future social distancing.
During those summers, my mom would always include my sister and I when baking. She knew that baking was a path to understanding real world math and science. Even now, baking is a great way to teach kids about fractions, counting, time, etc.
While not everyone had teachers for parents, there are lots of kids out there with parents who are actively assisting in their education while they participate in distance learning. The following is my favorite easy recipe that can be made with the whole family (kids, parents and of course grandparents.)
Ingredients
• 1 stick of butter.
• 1 bag of 12 oz marshmallows.
• 8 ½ to 9 cups of Rice Krispies cereal.
• 1 cup to 2 cups of chocolate chips.
Directions
In stockpot, add butter and marshmallows and heat over medium to medium-low heat. Not too hot and make sure to stir the mixture, you don’t want the butter or marshmallows to burn.
Once butter and marshmallows are melted together, mix in the Rice Krispies. I add 7 cups all at once and then sprinkle in the last couple or so to ensure an even distribution of the marshmallow mixture.
At a point when you think you are about a few mixes shy of calling the mixture done, that is when you add the chocolate chips. Add the chips too early and the chocolate blends with the marshmallow and everything is brown. Add the chips too late and they don’t melt enough. Best part, if you add too early, too late or right on time, the bars will still taste great.
Pour mixture into a 9-by-13 pan and lightly pat down. Sometimes it helps to put a little butter on your fingers so the mixture does not stick to your hands. (Make sure your hands are clean… don’t forget to wash your hands!)
Let the pan cool about 30 minutes to an hour for best results for cutting and serving. I will admit to cutting them right after I finished patting them down, however, they fall apart quickly but taste good.
