With constant news and information about the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to flow into the community, several members voiced questions and concerns about the effects of the virus on the Fergus Falls community. For that reason, the city of Fergus Falls put together the Community Outreach Initiative (COI).
“We want the citizens of Fergus Falls to be able to look to the city for leadership in these uncertain times, so we made the decision to formalize our COVID-19 response with an outreach initiative that details our proactive measures and connects the dots for people resource-wise,” Fergus Falls community development manager Klara Beck said.
The COI is headed by Beck and Mike Hartwell, human resource director of the city of Fergus Falls. The group will be working closely with the Fergus Falls School District, United Way, Meals-on-Wheels, the Otter Tail County Humane Society, local churches, the Salvation Army and other local organizations to coordinate a community-wide response and support during this potential crisis. “The City has the staffing and infrastructure to tap into a broad network of assets on behalf our community members, and will act as a first point of reference for community members seeking resources and information about COVID-19.”
Beck stated that the group will follow the lead of the Minnesota Department of Health in regards to how long the initiative will be active.
The COI is also looking for volunteers to help on a number of different projects as needs arise during this time. Interested community members may email info@ci.fergus-falls.mn.us with their contact information. In the coming days, a form will also be made available on the city’s website for people to submit their contact information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.