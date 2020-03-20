As of Friday, March 20, 2020, there are several initiatives taking place in Fergus Falls that we want the community to know about:
City staff and volunteers will have the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf at 1512 N. 1st Ave., open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1-4 p.m. Direct monetary donations for the food shelf to Federated Church at 224 N. Union Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537. Checks may be made payable to “Federated Church” with “Community Food Shelf” (or CFS) on the memo line. We’re halfway to our monthly goal of $10,000 to keep the food shelf operating as normally as possible. We will update our fundraising goal as needed moving forward.
A Center for the Arts, Bethel Lutheran Church, and Church of the Nazarene are coordinating a toiletry drive. Call 218-332-5200 if you are in need of toilet paper or other toiletries.
Service Food is organizing a grocery delivery service for those unable to shop in public. Call 218-332-5200 if you are in need.
Greater Fergus Falls is working with businesses and individuals who are affected economically by the COVID-19 emergency. Call 218-321-2079 and staff will return your call.
ISD 544 is offering free breakfast and lunch to students under the age of 18 Monday- Friday. Visit fergusotters.org/meals for more info.
The Fergus Falls Public Library has online programming, curbside pick-up and free resources available for community members. Call 218-739-9387 to speak with a librarian.
If you have questions or need help, please call the City Outreach Initiative line at 218-332-5200 or email info@ci.fergus-falls.mn.us. In case of emergency, always call 911.
The city is heartened by the number of people and organizations who have stepped up to help in this emergency. If you want to be contacted for volunteer opportunities, sign up here: bit.ly/FFCOVID-19.
Remember, keep calm & Fergus strong.
