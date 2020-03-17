In Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Journal, an article stated that Union Pizza & Brewing Company would remain open with reduced capacity.

The brief was announced prior to the announcement by Gov. Tim Walz of restaurant and bar closings in the state. 

Union Pizza & Brewing Company will be closed to in-dining service just as every other bar and restaurant in the state.

“We regret the timing of this notice and any confusion it may have caused,” owner Ben Schierer said.

With news of the coronavirus ever-changing, stay up to date with latest news at fergusfallsjournal.com.

