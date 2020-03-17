In Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Journal, an article stated that Union Pizza & Brewing Company would remain open with reduced capacity.
The brief was announced prior to the announcement by Gov. Tim Walz of restaurant and bar closings in the state.
Union Pizza & Brewing Company will be closed to in-dining service just as every other bar and restaurant in the state.
“We regret the timing of this notice and any confusion it may have caused,” owner Ben Schierer said.
With news of the coronavirus ever-changing, stay up to date with latest news at fergusfallsjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.