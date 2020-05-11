The end of the academic year is a time of celebration, yet 2020 has become a time of uncertainty and disappointment for many college and high school graduates. The announcements of things that cannot happen – prom, year-end banquets, performances, sports seasons and in-person celebrations – have continually reminded us of all of the things the pandemic has taken away.
I get it. Just recently, I had to put on my graduation cap and gown for a photo, and the emotions hit me like a truck because I miss our students. You see, the celebrations are also moments where educators, parents and supporters are reminded why we do what we do.
As educators, we look in the eyes of our graduates with deep admiration, having witnessed all they have overcome. As parents and supporters, we look at our graduates with love, pride and admiration, knowing it is worth every minute of the journey.
Graduates, as you find alternate and creative ways to celebrate your accomplishments, I want to offer a different way to look at everything that has happened. While you lean in to the things you have lost, I hope you can also find time to marvel at the things you have gained:
Courage. Things have been so uncertain over the last few months, yet in the face of fear you embraced a new way of learning and living. You sacrificed time with friends for the safety and health of the people you love. You placed trust in information and in the ability of other people to make similar sacrifices and do the right thing.
Wisdom. In just a few short weeks, you got a crash course in what is truly essential. You will remember this time for the rest of your life, and you will likely spend time telling your children and grandchildren about what you learned. Many people wait a lifetime to discover what is most important, to have clarity in their values and to gain the ability to be vulnerable, telling people when things stink.
Adaptability. For many people, life before March was busy but predictable. You have learned you have the skills to be successful and get through anything life throws at you. As things come up, and you can be certain they will, you will know that not only can you muddle through, but you can thrive. No matter how much you plan, you know now, you have to be willing to adapt.
Resourcefulness. When you look back at this time, you will undoubtedly remember something about toilet paper. As a result, you will know the importance of the availability of goods and resources, be a better steward of those resources and know how to creatively adapt your supplies to meet your needs.
Collaboration. You have learned to maximize technology to build connections with people and get work done. You were already technology savvy, but now you understand technology is a tool that connects you to any group, church, social cause, business or learning opportunity in the world. With this knowledge, you will create social groups and workplaces where every person can have a voice.
Connection. You understand more than ever that together the world is stronger. You have created connections to people and to nature and, most importantly, you understand not everyone has the same opportunities to be included and to belong. You will never forget the importance of connection, and you will always make sure to include people who might otherwise be forgotten.
Finally, the last gift you have gained in this pandemic is the gift of support. I hope, more than ever, that you have realized that you should reach out to people in your life because, all around you, people think you are incredible. We have provided shoulders to cry on, signs in the driveway to celebrate you, social media posts to let the world know about your accomplishments and quiet looks of understanding. We know you can change the world, and we look forward to being by your side, cheering you along every step of the way.
Congratulations, Class of 2020.
Carrie Brimhall is the president of M State.
