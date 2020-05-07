The Class of 2020 is earning diplomas this spring under unique circumstances, achieving an important milestone in life amid great uncertainty in today’s world.
Our students have done a wonderful job to get to this point in preparing to graduate and that deserves to be recognized in highest regards. Trials and tribulations have a way of galvanizing inner strength and I have no doubt this occasion will serve as an incentive for continued accomplishments.
You should be proud of yourself and keep in mind countless opportunities and endless new adventures are ahead as you enter this exciting stage in your life. By your hard work and discipline, you have demonstrated the ability to successfully face the responsibilities and challenges the future will surely present.
You and your classmates will take many paths following your time together in school. Whichever path you travel, be confident in your ability to succeed. While this important chapter in your life may be coming to a close, know that you have acquired the skills to prosper in the future. Make sure to set your goals high as you are the author of the next chapter.
If I can ever be of any help in your endeavors, please feel free to contact me. Again, my congratulations to you on this very special accomplishment.
Bud Nornes
State Representative District 8A
