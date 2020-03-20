With information and resources constantly changing, a group of concerned community members have created a website as a way to maintain up to date information about COVID-19 related resources.
On this site community members can:
• Find info about local/state/national services for people experiencing disruptions and hardships due to closures and/or illness.
• Request community support (such as grocery delivery, social connection, tech support, etc.).
• Volunteer time/skills/support to safely help other people in need.
We are in daily communication with city staff to align this information with their outreach. As announcements piled up over the last few days and circulated in many different formats, we saw a need to work together to compile information into one place that can quickly be updated. For any questions about government operations or community resources, we encourage you to reach out to the city directly: 218-332-5200 or info@ci.fergus-falls.mn.us
The information on this website will continue grow and change as the community comes together over the coming days and weeks. We encourage you to email help@ffcovidinfo.com to send updates, changes or suggestions.
Michele Anderson
NeTia Bauman
Jaime Price Anderson
Fergus Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.