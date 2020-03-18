While the COVID-19 threat is frightening millions in the United States these days a vital service is plunging ahead in communities like Fergus Falls.
Yet amid the fear a much-needed blood drive was held Wednesday at Church of the Nazarene on Fir Avenue.
Organized by Vitalant, a nonprofit organization collecting blood from volunteers and supplying it to 40 of the 50 states, the city of Fergus Falls’ blood drive was sponsored by the Fergus Falls Wellness Committee. Shannon Riggle, an administrative assistant at the Fergus Falls Police Department, performed the task of shepherding blood donors to the Vitalant team of phlebotomists who had traveled down from Fargo on a gray and dreary March day.
Vitalant, the second-largest blood provider in the country, has approximately 1.8 million donations of blood each year. Close to 1,000 hospitals across the United States are dependent on Vitalant blood.
The fear of many in the Vitalant organization, as well as other nonprofits, is that blood drives canceled by COVID-19 responses, could raise havoc with the available blood supply.
“We strongly urge organizations to follow the guidance of state and local public health organizations when responding to COVID-19,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo recently in a Vitalant release. “We strongly urge these public health organizations to use data-based approaches to manage the public’s response.”
The danger, according to Vassallo, is that COVID-19 will cause another public health crisis - not having enough blood.
Riggle, who was coordinating her fourth blood drive, said that even before Wednesday’s blood draw in Nazarene’s activity room began she had 32 donors signed up for the morning. Many of those donating blood were city employees like herself. Others came from the Senior Center.
Statistics say that around 40% of Americans can give blood but less than 10% do. Younger blood donors are especially welcome.
There is a screening process but Vitalant does not test for COVID-19 so donors are asked to contribute only if they are healthy. Vitalant is also discouraging donations from people who have visited a country with sustained and widespread COVID-19 outbreaks as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This one has been harder to fill because of all the germs going around,” Riggle said.
Phlebotomist Kaitlyn Rehm said some of the states she knows Vitalant’s Fargo office sends blood to include Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Montana and Washington.
“The blood that we collect here is taken back to Fargo, processed and then sent out to where it is needed,” Riggle said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.