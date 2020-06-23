Alcoholic beverage purchases at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic spiked in the U.S. with a 55% increase in the week ending in March 21 according to market research firm Nielsen, with a 243% increase in online sales. That growth has continued throughout the shutdown, with total alcohol sales seeing a 27% increase from the end of February through mid-May.
Fergus Falls liquor store manager Brandon Currie says the increase in sales is, “bittersweet, the positive being that the extra sales go right back to the city, 100% of our profits go right back to the city, so that’s a great thing, but it’s at the cost of local restaurants and bars, so that’s regretfully correlated with those being shut down, the increase.”
“I’d much rather have the sales stay at the restaurant,” he says.
Underwood Municipal Liquor Store manager Anita Gumphrey agrees that the increase was because “the bars were closed and restaurants.” Unable to go out for drinks, many people chose to stock up their pantries, especially with the proliferation of activities like Zoom happy hours.
Although restaurants have slowly started to reopen since June 1, with indoor service having opened June 10, Gumphrey says sales are still up. “We still have a steady incline from last year.”
Currie says people have been experimenting more with the kinds of things they buy. “Whereas they may usually buy their standard wine, liquor or beer, now they’re grabbing a bitters or a mixer to make their own Manhattan at home or their signature cocktail at home, or if they usually drink light beer they’re maybe experimenting with more darker beers because they usually order those at the restaurant,” he says. Sales of local beers have also been up. “I’d say overall my customers are expanding on what they purchase rather than their usual thing that they drink.”
