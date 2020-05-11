The YMCA and Lake Region Healthcare have launched a new online program called the Together We Thrive Initiative aimed at helping the community get and grow through troubles of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Together We Thrive Initiative started with a Facebook page, @FergusFallsTogetherWeThrive, where people can sign up for the program. “It involves, it’s still evolving, but right now we’re planning on doing weekly initiatives which try and encourage mental health, social health, environmental health, a whole slew of different things, and those will be occurring each week, and then we have weekly tips that come on top of that, things to share,” says Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA executive director Eric Price. “Things that promote, not only your own personal wellness but the wellness of the community. We just saw there was a huge need out there and that’s what we were trying to do.”
The initiatives and activities that the group will promote are aimed at meeting different dimensions of wellness including social, emotional, spiritual, occupational, environmental, intellectual and physical wellness. “For example picking up trash, writing a letter to someone, those are some of the smaller examples,” says Price. “We’re also working on adding a way to, as part of this initiative, help the local nonprofits. We’re in the beginning stages, but the main part of it is we’re trying to promote resilience, connection and overall happiness and well-being throughout this COVID-19 pandemic in the best way that we can, which is virtually.”
Although the group started on Facebook, they plan to expand soon with their own website. While it began primarily with Price and Karoline Gustafson and Natalie Knutson of LRHC, it’s since grown to about 15 people all working together to help build the program. “We wanted to make sure that, although we know that it’s going to take time to put something together, we wanted to do something now, we wanted to start creating that energy and that atmosphere in the community now,” Price says. “So it’s starting out on Facebook and then we’ll add a website to it once that gets finished and continue that. … There will be more coming to it, we’ll be expanding it, we’ll be adding things like prizes, ways to help our local nonprofits, that sort of thing. We’re just getting into that initial stage of trying to engage with people generally on that wellness spectrum.”
Generally, the YMCA and LRHC would prefer to do community-building programs together, but because of the pandemic virtual was the best route to go.
