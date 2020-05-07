T
he weather has been a little cooler and we’ve had some rainy days this week, so I decided to pass the stay-at-home time cooking and baking. I made chocolate chip cookies, scotcheroos, hot fudge sauce, and there is even a pumpkin roll residing in my deep freeze. The recipes all vary in their attention to detail. The fudge sauce recipe says cook for five minutes, stirring constantly. Since it’s like fudge, I know that it’s slightly fussy. If you want it to turn out the same every time you need to identify what “cook five minutes” means. Does it mean from the time you turn the burner on the stove, or does it mean “boil?” Does boil mean simmer with tiny bubbles at the bottom of the pan, or a hard rolling boil that cannot be undone by stirring? Recipes rarely specify. If you want to know exactly how to do it, you need a cookbook. Most cookbooks have details. I took inventory. I have 18 books with recipes, but only about three are genuine cookbooks.
When I was a kid, Mom worked full time but still believed in serving a well-balanced, homemade meal for supper. Usually that meant meat and potatoes, along with a vegetable on the side. Remember meals like that? Mom would leave for work with a beef roast or chicken thawing in the sink. She’d call later in the day to say, “I left a roast out, would you stick it in the oven?” By 12, I was old enough to know you had to remove the packaging, find a pan that it fit in and stick it in the oven. But at what temperature? For how long? Should I start it at 3 or 4 o’clock. There were a few important details missing in her instructions. Sometimes she would add details and other times she would say, “I don’t have time to explain, look it up!” Betty Crocker became my best friend. I learned many of my cooking skills from Betty. Most recipes, however, come from friends or recipe books from churches or schools. Just for fun I decided to peruse some of Mom’s old recipes.
My favorite of Mom’s recipe books is a collection from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in East Friberg, Route 3, Fergus Falls. It was on my dad’s mail route. The book is mimeographed print on colored paper. Different colors for different categories. The pages are two-hole punched. Hinged rings hold the volume together. The cover is made of sheets of vinyl wallpaper stitched together with a sewing machine. The names of the cooks are varied, and their recipes range from commonplace to extraordinary. The collection includes everything from apple bread to zucchini. It has recipes for dripless popsicles, pickles, pudding and porcupine balls. I even found a recipe for beer batter for smelt!
As can be expected, a homemade recipe book will have a plethora of recipes with instructions that contain obscure details. Apparently, you had to already know how to make bread before following this recipe: Bread; makes five loaves. Bring 3 cups milk and 3 tablespoons shortening to a boil. Add ½ cup sugar and 3 cups water. Cool. Add two packages dry active yeast, dissolve in bowl. (pretty straight forward so far). Put 12 cups flour and 2 tablespoons salt, mix and add milk mixture to flour. Mix and knead. That’s it! Then what? I assume it needs to rest? For sure it needs to bake…really? Another recipe calls for a slow oven. What does that mean? Remember these kinds of recipes? These dear women knew how to cook, who needed the details?
My late mother-in-law was trying to teach me to make her fabulous oatmeal bread. As soon as she poured boiling water on the oatmeal until it looked right, I knew I was in trouble. It’s not written down; you just have to know. Her bread was to die for, but I would have had to bake with her for 20 years before I understood what “until it looks right” meant.
Until it looks right was the bane of my food preparation experiences. Mom would ask me to make dressing for the salad. Dressing was Miracle Whip, milk and sugar, until it looks right. On the other hand, sometimes she would tell me to “go easy on the sugar ’cause it was a vegetable salad and shouldn’t be sweet.” How’s a girl to know?
I learned to make gravy by pouring hot water into the meat drippings and letting it boil. Then you put some water and flour in a container and shake it up. Pour it in the pan and boil it. Perfect gravy…yeah, right. It took almost 10 years, but by the time I was married, I could make perfect gravy. However, I couldn’t tell anyone how to do it because you just have to know.
I hope as you read this you take a backward glance at your old recipes and experiences of learning to cook. Maybe you will be inspired to look up some old recipes. If you don’t want to cook at least you can be entertained. Why not whip up a batch of your family’s favorite food, adding all the necessary ingredients until it looks just right. Then, cook it until it’s done.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
