There has not been a lot for bars and restaurants to cheer about since March 16 when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Order 20-04 ordering those establishments, along with other places of public accommodation to close in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Only a handful of the 21 establishments in the city with on-sale liquor licenses have remained open with takeout food orders. Only breweries filling growlers of beer have been able to collect any revenue of liquor sales.
Following an example set by surrounding cities and counties, the council voted in favor of a recommendation to approve liquor license refunds for three months at the estimated cost of $7,388.
“It is a small way we can help out these businesses,” Andrew Bremseth, city administrator, said.
The Fergus Falls City Council conducted a public hearing and held the first reading of Ordinance 2 - as part of a vacation of Joanna Drive and Lauren Drive.
Recommended by city engineer, Brian Yavarow, the vacation petition is a request from Frontier Ventures LLC, for a right of way, drainage and utility vacation.
The two drives are located south of the Westridge Mall on the west end of the city.
The vacation description also included drainage and utility easements in Lots 1-7 of Block 4, all of Block 5 and lots 1-10 of Block 6.
A street vacation is a type of easement in which a government transfers the right of way of a public street, highway or alley to a private property owner.
Resolutions were passed by the council on Ordinance 99 (adopting city code) and Ordinance 1 (amending zoning made for property located at 1110 W. Douglas Ave., from R-A to R-2).
Yavarow also updated the council on Otter Tail County’s Fir and Union Avenue intersection study. He told the council the county would like to move forward with changes in the plan, or a version of them, based on city comments and public input requirements.
County engineer Chuck Grotte said the county is hoping to incorporate the intersection changes into a 6-mile highway project this spring.
The plan will change the eastern Fir and Union intersection into an east-west through road with north-south legs being a stop condition.
The work will be done entirely at county expense.
The council will hold a public hearing May 18 after approving a motion to entertain a tax rebate application by Donovan Rogness.
The next meeting of the council is set for May 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Consent agenda items approved by the board included:
A motion reappointing Marie Fouquette to the HRA Board.
A resolution rescheduling the public hearing for PI 5956, the Burlington Avenue street improvement project, for May 4 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
A resolution approving an interim use permit for Rivers Edge Investments for indoor warehousing and storage.
A resolution authorizing the submission of a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant application.
A resolution accepting project plans and specification and authorizing the advertisement of bids for PI 8221, the 1.5 MG capacity ground storage reservoir Number 2 rehabilitation project.
A resolution allowing a partnership improvement project with ISD 544 to convert Field 5 at DeLagoon Park into a fastpitch softball field and to authorize ISD 544 to apply for a grant on behalf of the city to the Minnesota Twins organization for the field improvements.
A resolution setting a public hearing for a tax abatement on May 18 at 5:30 p.m.
