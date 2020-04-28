As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the U.S. and add pressure to the nation’s hospitals, health care workers and first responders, COUNTRY Financial is stepping in to provide funds for much-needed equipment and supplies. Through its Operation Helping Heroes program, the company will donate $3 million to first responders, medical workers and military service members in the communities it does business in.
“Healthcare workers and first responders are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, risking their lives every day to take care of those in our communities. We believe it’s our responsibility to take care of them,” said Tim Harris, executive vice president for COUNTRY Financial.
COUNTRY Financial announced earlier this year that it would donate $1 million through its Operation Helping Heroes program to first responders and military service members. However, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will now triple its investment in the program. The $3 million donation will be allocated to the company’s more than 2,000 representatives and agents who will each be able to provide funds to support their local first responders.
“Each community we serve relies on first responders and medical professionals to assist in what may be their most uncertain life event, and we want to help make sure they have the resources and training needed to improve outcomes,” Harris said.
Operation Helping Heroes was created in 2015 to support nonprofit organizations that support active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations. Some of the funds were used to purchase lifesaving automated external defibrillators (AEDs), bulletproof vests, and training equipment and programs.
