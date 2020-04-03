It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic is demanding extraordinary decisions from state government.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz dropped a “Stay-at-home” rule on Minnesotans last Saturday in an effort to give medical facilities more time to prepare for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients.
Bowing to the state’s emergency declaration, the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners has been adding special meetings to their normal monthly meeting schedule since March 20. On Friday, a special meeting of the board was held with some commissioners joining by interactive teleconference from their homes. Also joining the meeting were county staff members.
Although there is only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Otter Tail County at this time, the lack of test kits has limited the amount of testing that can be carried out.
Public Health director, Jody Lien was one of those briefing the board on her department’s four main objectives in dealing with the crisis. They include providing guidance and information about COVID-19, ensuring medical assistance, monitoring health workers and providing equipment.
With the possibility of passing along the highly contagious coronavirus in mind, Lien also shared some common-sense advice with the board which the public should follow.
“Always a reminder to people to call your health provider before you go in,” Lien told the board. “There is no specific treatment for COVID-19 so we are stressing to people to stay home, stay isolated when you have those symptoms, get rest, stay hydrated. There are a lot of variations on how this affects people.”
County administrator, Nicole Hansen told the board that county employees experiencing symptoms of illness are remaining at home. The county employs roughly 500 men and women.
Deputy administrator and economic development director, Nick Leonard addressed the concern some county residents have expressed about the influx of Otter Tail County homeowners returning from the Sun Belt. The cold winter months have traditionally seen an exodus of Otter Tail County residents to warmer climates.
Leonard pointed out that while the homeowners are welcome back in the county, it might help the situation if they delay their return if possible so that local medical facilities are not overwhelmed if the crisis balloons in the weeks ahead.
“We have been messaging with those health care providers on messaging around the importance of at this time staying home,” Leonard said. “We have roughly 8,500 seasonal properties in Otter Tail County and I think it is important to clarify that some of those are strictly recreational, but many of those are also homes for snowbirds, people who are going to be coming back from Arizona, Florida. There are two different types of users.”
Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons said the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department will be doing exterior property checks during the COVID-19 crisis for those who request it.
“Our seasonal property owners are part of this community, it’s not that we don’t want them here, we do, we are thankful they are part of our communities but our health care providers have been really clear, they can’t address the COVID issue and see an influx of 30,000 to 40,00 people at the same time so they are asking that during this health emergency that people wait until they are better prepared.” Leonard said.
Emergency management director, Patrick Waletzko told members of the board that Otter Tail County staff is continuing to work with the Regional Healthcare Coalition, an effort being led by the Army Corps of Engineers, that is designed to place a non-hospital care facility in the county.
“We have also identified facilities that might be able to support health care workers either to relieve the hospitals or to provide that additional staff to the non-hospital care site,” Waletzko said.
Waletzko also pointed out that one the COVID-19 crisis is having a big impact on mental and behavioral health.
“People aren’t used to being in their homes and not being out in the community this extended period of time,” Waletzko said.
County attorney, Michelle Eldien, who deals regularly with people suffering from mental and behavioral health issues, told the board that while the goal of reducing the jail population worked, it is starting to fill up again.
“We still have business, unfortunately, as usual,” said Eldien, pointing to a recent murder in Perham as well as a string of burglary arrests.
The Otter Tail County Board of Commisioners is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. At this point another 9 a.m. meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, April 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.