Health officials said the number of positive tests in Minnesota had reached 235, up from 169 on Sunday. One person has died from the disease in Minnesota.
Walz and state Health Department officials are expected to update reporters at 2 p.m. on the latest actions they’re planning to slow the pandemic. Walz has been hesitant to declare a shelter-in-place order until there is clear direction to people and affected entities about how to adjust.
