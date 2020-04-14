Veterans and surviving spouses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are now able to access a pair of state programs created to provide them with financial assistance.
“While there is no way we can fully repay veterans for the sacrifices they make for us, we should do our best to help them through tough times,” said Rep. Bud Nornes, R-Fergus Falls. “The COVID-19 outbreak is presenting us with some exceptional challenges, so I hope veterans take a look at these programs to see how they may assist them and their families.”
On March 26, the Minnesota Legislature created two new programs to assist veterans who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 Specific Programs have been activated specifically in response to mitigate the economic effects COVID-19 is having on our veterans and their families.
According to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), these programs can close at any time without notice if funding for the program is exhausted. Status updates will be available on the MDVA website regarding the status of these programs. All of the grants are awarded on a first come, first serve basis, and the amount of grants awarded is limited to the length of existing funding.
The Legislature also approved COVID-19 Disaster Relief Grants, which are designed to mitigate the negative effects and economic impact COVID-19 has had on veterans and their families by providing a one-time financial relief grant in the amount of $1,000.
Applications for the disaster relief grant must be dated no earlier than March 13, 2020. A closing date for the disaster relief grant has yet to be determined and will depend on the length of the peacetime emergency declared by the Governor of the State of Minnesota and the availability of funding.
To qualify for the COVID-19 Special Needs Grant, applicants must be:
• A Veteran or the surviving spouse (who has not remarried) of a deceased veteran as defined by MN Statute 197.447.
• A Minnesota resident.
• Have been negatively financial impacted by COVID-19. Note: Two veterans married to each other are both authorized to apply for and receive the disaster relief grant.
Full information can be found on the MDVA website at mn.gov/mdva/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.