Do you have past due rent or mortgage payments related to the COVID-19 public health crisis? In July, Gov. Tim Walz announced that up to $100 million of funding would be allocated from the state’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to create a new housing assistance program. MAHUBE-OTWA has been selected to administer the COVID-19 Housing Assistance funding allocated from the state’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund is supported with federal dollars authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
This program provides housing assistance to prevent homelessness and help maintain housing stability of individuals and families impacted by the public health pandemic. The funds will be used in Otter Tail County to assist households that have a rent payment, mortgage payment, homeowner association dues, contract for deed payment, homeowner insurance payment, utility payment or other housing-related expenses incurred after March 1, 2020 that is past due.
Who qualifies for the program?
• Minnesota residents.
• Renters and homeowners with incomes at or below 300% of federal poverty guidelines, for example four person families with a monthly income of $6,550 or lower. (Please see all income guidelines on the website).
• Have a rent payment, mortgage payment, homeowner association dues, contract for deed payment, homeowner insurance payment, utility payment or other housing related expenses incurred after March 1, 2020 that is past due. (These funds may only be used for expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020).
• Are unable to make the payment(s) owed because of the public health emergency due to unemployment, illness, or another COVID-19 related issue.
Payments do not go directly to recipients of the funding but rather to the following: landlord or leasing agent for a rental unit; servicer for a mortgage; contract for deed vendor or seller; utility company; manufactured home park owner.
The program is available now with payments distributed at this time. For information and to apply call 211 or visit 211unitedway.org. If you know someone who cannot apply online, please call Jamie at MAHUBE-OTWA at 218-850-0114.
For more information or if you have questions please contact Barbara Dacy, interim executive director, Otter Tail County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board or visit ottertailcountymn.us/cares.
In addition, the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners, on Sept. 1, approved a policy authorizing deployment of community resilience programs aimed at helping families and individuals with housing and emergency assistance due to COVID-19. Beginning Sept. 15, Otter Tail County will take applications from households needing emergency assistance with transportation, utilities, furnace/air conditioning replacement, funeral and medical expenses due to COVID-19. Please call 218-998-8150 or visit ottertailcountymn.us/cares.
