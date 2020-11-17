The Wadena Armory has been selected as one of 11 new COVID-19 testing sites. The new sites will be operated by the Minnesota National Guard and will remain open through at least the end of the year, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota National Guard and local public health staff. The Wadena site began offering a non-invasive nasal swab test Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Wadena County borders Otter Tail County. A small portion of the city of Wadena is in Otter Tail County. Wadena is approximately 52 miles northeast of Fergus Falls.
Free, on-site ‘no-barrier’ COVID-19 testing will be available at the Wadena Armory at no cost to all Minnesotans, whether they have symptoms or not. Health insurance and identification are not required. All are welcome.
“As the director of public health in Wadena County the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in our surrounding communities is very concerning”, said Cindy Pederson, Wadena County Public Health Director. “One of the best ways to help keep our community healthy is to get tested and slow the spread of COVID-19. Testing leads to identification and follow up with persons who test positive, and additional safeguards to prevent spread. We are grateful for the help of the Minnesota National Guard and public health officials in setting up this free testing site in Wadena.”
We strongly encourage you to sign up for an appointment using the registration link listed below for the Wadena location.
Signing up ahead of time helps avoid long lines. If unable to sign up online, or for an interpreter, call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance.
To request an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodation or other accessibility needs for testing, please email covidresults@state.mn.us or call 1-855-612-0677 for assistance. Please make requests 2-3 business days before the testing event to ensure time to coordinate accommodations.
We are also accepting walk-ups at any time during operating hours.
Pederson’s office number is 218-631-7629.
What to bring
• Wear a face mask or face covering if you can.
• If you registered for an appointment, bring your confirmation text or email if you can.
• You do not need to show identification or insurance information.
What to expect at the event
• If you signed up for an appointment online or by phone, staff will ask to see your confirmation text or email, or you can tell them your name, birthdate, and address.
• If you did not sign up for an appointment ahead of time, a greeter will register you when you get to the event.
• You will need to provide your name and contact information. This information is given to staff to contact you with your test results.
• Please arrive at the site close to the time of your scheduled visit. Staff will check you in when you arrive and tell you where to go. Testing sites are designed to ensure social distancing and proper cleaning to keep you safe.
• A health care worker will gently insert what looks like a long Q-tip into your nose and swirl it for a few seconds in order to get a good sample. It will then be removed and put in a vial to be sent to a lab for testing.
Dates are available throughout the remainder of November and through the end of December:
Nov. 17-19, 23-24
Dec. 1-5, 9-11, 16-19, 21-22, 28-30
12 - 6 p.m.
Location:
Wadena Armory
517 Jefferson St. N.
Wadena, MN 56482
More information
Wadena Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment (https://www.primarybio.com/r/wadena)
For additional information go to: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/community.html.
