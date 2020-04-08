Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are proving effective, but that Minnesotans shouldn’t acquire a false sense of security — the coronavirus’ peak is yet to come.
“What we’re doing is working,” Walz said Tuesday, adding that Minnesota has a “chance to avoid the worst” of what’s happened elsewhere in the country.
Still, the governor is planning to continue a “more refined” version of his stay-at-home order, which currently expires Friday, as the number of cases and hospitalizations continues to increase.
Testing confirmed 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — the largest single-day jump since the virus was confirmed in Minnesota.
The latest coronavirus statistics from Tuesday:
1,069 cases confirmed via 29,260 tests
34 deaths
242 cases requiring hospitalization
120 people remain in the hospital; 64 in intensive care
35 percent of infections via community transmission
549 patients recovered
Age range of patients in intensive care is 25-95 years old
Nearly 300 cases are in health care workers
Despite the coronavirus’ continued spread, Minnesota’s rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases has slowed, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. Case counts on that key metric are now doubling every eight days compared to every one or two days before March 18.
Minnesota has one of the lowest per-capita coronavirus infection rates in the country, state officials note, and just over half the people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
