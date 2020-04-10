Otter Tail County is full of rebels. In a report I saw recently, according to bringmethenews.com, our county was the least likely to be following the suggestion to stay home, when it was suggested, not yet mandated. The report said Otter Tail County residents had only been about 17% compliant, according to their cellphone records. That must have been hypothetical though, because they don’t really track us, right? I might be called a rebel by some, for different reasons, but I, for one, am staying home as much as possible during this “Stay at Home – Safe at Home” time. If it turns out to be no big deal, I will have had several weeks off as far as running around to meetings and events. My house and yard will be cleaner, and my piles of paperwork will be considerably shorter. I already help with the homeschooling of four of my grandchildren, who live next door on our property, so that hasn’t changed. I have plenty of food on hand, but I miss my Diet Coke. Since I work from home, the stay-home order has not brought any trauma to my income. I am truly blessed.
I completely understand that many are losing jobs, or doing very little business, or even closing businesses completely. I know there are families who can’t take care of their children at home, and work as well. I know there are people who don’t have money for food, or don’t want to go out and get food, because they are high risk. Businesses that depend on tourists might see shorter seasons this year. At the worst, people are losing friends and family members without being able to see them one last time. The situation is devastating in many ways - physically, financially, mentally and emotionally.
I am praying for safety and protection, and continued improvement of the procedures used in treating the very ill. As an experienced ICU nurse, my daughter-in-law was recruited by one of the hospitals in New York City – Manhattan. There she will be trying to bring some relief to the overworked ICU staff. She and our son left their rural Otter Tail County home on Thursday for the big city. Not all mission fields are overseas! She is bringing her own personal protection equipment, as the supply is still incredibly short. I am also delighted to know that some of our Ringdahl Ambulance crews are helping there as well! And a big thank you to all of you in Otter Tail County who have been donating masks and other supplies!
As requested, one concern has been postponed. Those along the Perham to Pelican Trail route, who were scheduled to come to court in April for the enforcement of eminent domain, have received letters postponing those court dates indefinitely.
Another relief is that April 15 is no longer tax return day, for this year. Many families are in such a turmoil right now, this is one thing they can postpone. If you are owed a refund, go ahead and file, to get that refund quickly. If you owe taxes, the filing deadline, as well as the payment deadline, is now July 15. If you want to take this time to file your taxes, you can get that done and sent in, and your payment is still not due until July 15. If you tend to file an extension every year, the deadline to file the extension is also July 15. Minnesota is one of the states using that same extension, until July 15.
If you haven’t yet, please fill out the census form for your household: My2020census.gov. These numbers are how allotments are made for many resources for the next decade. The census determines your congressional representation, and community resources that include infrastructure, education, public health, fire departments, hospitals, etc. As far as I can determine, Otter Tail County has only five ICU beds. In normal circumstances that would be enough, but it would be great to see hospitals set up to be able to quickly and efficiently convert regular beds to ICU beds, as needed.
On the political front, I am concerned with the lack of face-to-face conventions for the next several steps of the political process. I understand the necessity, but many of the safeguards we have will no longer be in place when it is all done online. We must watch carefully to make sure our leaders on every level do not take advantage of the current situation to come up with less fair, less representative ways of dealing with the current election year.
Food for thought: In my opinion, the people in the World Health Organization are not our friends. If you need someone to blame for our current situation, you need look no further than their actions. Their past lies and coverups have cost the United States and other nations numerous deaths, economic damage, and immeasurable risk to our health care workers.
I truly applaud the county and our communities for coming together to quickly handle this catastrophe. Emergency plans were in place, and the workers have tirelessly come up with solution after solution to fit those plans to this current situation. Go to the county website for a central location to find answers to many questions you might have. There you may also wish to sign up for Otter Tail County updates.
Praying for better days very soon! We are in this together. If you are sheltering with your family, patience and kindness goes a long way!
Marcia Huddleston is deputy chair of the Republic Party of Otter Tail County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.