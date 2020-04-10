As deaths and cases continued to climb, health officials on Friday made it clear that the 1,336 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Minnesota might reflect as little as 1 percent of all the cases in the state right now.
Why? Because Minnesota only has a limited number of tests, thousands of Minnesotans with flu-like symptoms haven’t been able to get tested to see if they have COVID-19. State Health Department economist Stefan Gildemeister told reporters the agency had reached that 1% figure by looking at the number of reported deaths from COVID-19, which are much more noticeable than the number of cases, then working backward to estimate “how many infected patients does it really take” to get that number of deaths.
“Multiply the confirmed cases by 100,” he said. “That’s where we expect to be.”
Besides the increase in Minnesotans testing positive, the Health Department on Friday reported seven more deaths tied to COVID-19, bringing the toll in Minnesota to 57 since the pandemic began.
At least one key indicator — the number of people in intensive care — remained stable at 64, up one from Thursday but the same as earlier in the week. The overall number of people currently hospitalized ticked down to 143.
The latest numbers come as Gov. Tim Walz faces pushback over extending his stay-at-home order from a key Republican leader.
After generally supporting the governor’s moves, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka on Thursday said he opposed extending the stay-home order to May 4 and ripped the scope of Walz’s preparations for a surge in cases and hospitalizations expected this summer.
Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, kept up the criticism Friday, saying central Minnesota businesses are worried about the order’s long-term economic damage. “The resorts are scared because prior to this three-and-a-half additional weeks they were scared about the money not coming in, and now they’re very, very concerned.”
The DFL governor Thursday stood by his actions, saying his coronavirus decision-making would continue to be guided by evidence and experts and that Minnesota would not risk reopening the economy too quickly and jeopardizing the gains made so far to manage the outbreak.
“I’m tired of this. I’m frustrated by this. My heart breaks for the people who are worried about their economic well-being,” Walz said during his Thursday conference call. “But you can’t get frustrated, go on a hunch and throw caution to the wind and pretend that our neighbors’ lives are somehow disposable.”
Beyond the updates on cases and deaths, the Health Department Friday noted:
• Of the 57 people who’ve died to date, 36 were living in group care facilities; 82 such facilities in Minnesota now have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.
• Among those who have died in Minnesota, confirmed ages run from 56 to 100. Of the seven new deaths, three were in St. Louis County, two in Hennepin County and one each in Dakota and Brown counties. It was the first COVID-19 death in Brown County.
• About 55% of Minnesotans testing positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated. The 20-44 age range has seen the most cases to date, 505.
• Sixty-six of Minnesota’s 87 counties have at least one case of COVID-19. Nobles County is now on the list.
• Martin County on the Minnesota-Iowa border continues to account for the largest number of cases outside of the Twin Cities metro area and Rochester. Total cases ticked up one, to 36; deaths remained at four.
• Two homeless people in Hennepin County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials also said they were keeping close watch on the outbreak of cases at a pork processing plant in South Dakota near the southwest Minnesota border. Walz said Thursday he was very concerned about that outbreak because of the back-and-forth traffic of workers between the states.
Beyond concerns about rural hospitals being overwhelmed, state leaders remain uneasy about the mounting financial pressures on those smaller hospitals around the state.
It’s “absolutely a worry,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters. She said Walz has been talking with the state’s congressional delegation about making aid to rural hospitals a priority in any next federal rescue package. “They need financial stability of their core operations,” Malcolm sad. “There’s a big recognition of that.”
