A staff member at Victor Lundeen Co. helps a customer Tuesday. The business has noticed a gradual increase in customers since reopening their store to the public since the beginning of the pandemic.

It’s been almost two months since Victor Lundeen Company reopened the store to foot traffic after a month of closure and a month of curbside pickup only. Paul Lundeen, president of Victor Lundeen Company, has noticed a gradual increase in customers as people slowly become more comfortable with heading outside.

“We’re seeing an uptick, there’s not the browsers, but when people come in they’re buying something,” Lundeen says. As a result, store hours have been extended somewhat. “We didn’t have Saturdays until after the fourth, so now we’re open Saturdays again with limited hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

Not everyone is choosing to go out, though, so Victor Lundeen Company is continuing to offer curbside pickup to customers who would prefer it. “People can still get curbside if they want it, just pay in advance and we can run it out to them,” Lundeen says. “Some people are still uncomfortable coming in or, this week, people forgot their mask so they say, ‘Can I just pay and you can run it out for me?’ So we’ve done that this week, too.”

The store has masks available for people who don’t have one and a hand sanitizer station is set up upon entry through the back door. “We haven’t had the front (open); the way we worked our traffic flow with the sanitizer and stuff was to have people come in the back, that was just easier because that’s where we’ve been delivering out of, too. We have more parking back there,” Lundeen says.

Current store hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curbside pickup is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Victor Lundeen Company offers a variety of products and services including a book shop, gift shop, office supplies, furniture and print shop.

The print shop can print custom business cards, flyers, forms, brochures and booklets as well as wedding invitations, programs and thank you cards.

The book store offers plenty of books by local authors like Tom Hintgen, Dave Cornell, Amy Sharpe, Bev Johnson and others, along with national bestsellers, history books, cookbooks and religious books.

