Join The Fergus Falls Daily Journal and Wick Communications as they host “Poetry: A Vaccine for Pain & Suffering” Tuesday, May 19 at 4 p.m.

As we all struggle to cope with the realities brought about by our current global pandemic, join Wick Poetry Center director David Hassler of Kent State University broadcasted on wick.news/poetry plus the Wick newspaper websites for a discussion about the healing power of poetry and how we all can unlock it in our everyday lives.

Learn more and contribute to the community poem, "Some Days," at wick.news/poetry plus watch the event promo video.

