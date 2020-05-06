Students are almost halfway through their second month of distance learning and while it’s been a trial by fire for all teachers, some subjects simply can’t be adapted to the internet -- one of those subjects is group music lessons. “There was this illusion that some people had that we could still have band rehearsals online and, as good as internet is, there’s just no way that you can do that, do music-making live together,” says Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) band teacher Scott Kummrow.
The largest band at KSS is the fifth-grade band with over 100 students and finding a way to play together virtually is simply impossible. Kummrow and other teachers like him have had to find alternative ways to keep students engaged with music. That includes prerecording things like warmups that students can watch and follow along with at home, implementing call and response playing and, more recently, bringing in musicians from the community. “I reached out to some collegiate and professional musicians, I’ve got like two or three people every week that are doing Zoom sessions live with the kids where they’re performing a little bit and then answering some interview questions that I and the students ask,” Kummrow says. “It’s never going to replace being live together, and that’s what music is, but we can try to simulate that with some of the things that we’re doing.”
Craig Peterson, orchestra director for KSS, says, “I don't see a benefit of playing orchestra music (through Zoom) as it once was because students aren't able to hear each other and even if they could, varying internet speeds would cause it to not be together.” He’s found a workaround by having all students play the same parts regardless of instrument, and play either along with him or in a call and response way.
Kummrow wants to try setting up a smaller virtual ensemble, but isn’t sure it will work. “We’re going to try to put together a virtual ensemble, it might not work because it’s a real laborious task on a lot of parts, but at least it gives us a chance to be doing the thing that we do in music which is creating something in which I am just a part of a bigger piece,” he says.
One small benefit of not being able to play concert music with students is that they’ve been able to focus on foundational skills. “Playing shorter segments of music and working on fundamentals and brushing up technique has been the silver lining of this style of teaching,” Peterson says. “I absolutely love giving concerts and sharing what the students have been working on, but not being tied to a performance timeline has granted me the opportunity to really hone these basic skills and open the door for more effective expression when we can play as a group again.”
Even without these huge shifts in what they’re able to do, teachers often make plans that end up not working out once it reaches the classroom, and learning to change and adapt is a crucial part of the profession. “I bet every teacher is like this, you made a bunch of plans that you thought were going to work, and then low and behold it doesn’t work, so you just start adapting and finding the things that are working,” says Kummrow. However, it can be very difficult for students and teachers to see a whole semester of plans go out the window.
“Our spring got decimated … we lost the trip to Memphis and New Orleans, we lost our Memorial Day trip, we lost our spring contest, we lost our jazz concert, our spring band concert was supposed to be next Wednesday,” says Kummrow. “It was pretty devastating just to see all this stuff vanishing, things that we value. We value them as educators but we also value them as humans that want to give kids culminating experiences, we’ve been working towards this goal and now we don’t get that.”
Teachers are trying to salvage some of that by doing what they can online, like online commencements. Although the KSS spring band concert was canceled, they still plan to hold the spring awards banquet online.
As the year comes to an end, teachers are starting their plans for fall even though nobody is sure what that will look like. For some teachers, that means putting together plans for a normal fall and a second set of plans for a fall when COVID-19 is still around. “I don’t know how likely it is, but we also don’t want to be in late August and finding out that it’s a reality,” Kummrow says. “I think everybody has to be ready, it’s like that old adage, ‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.’ That’s what we’re doing now, we’re hoping that we hit the fall and everything is back to normal, but whether that’s a reality or not we don’t really know until it happens.”
