Caution has been the watchword in District 544 over the past two weeks as COVID-19 cases in Otter Tail County have crept upward.
The cases of the coronavirus in Otter Tail County per 10,000 residents increased from 21.06 to 22.76 in the last week according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
District 544 students have been instructed under the Tier 2 learning model since classes opened Sep. 8 when the cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 was 8.79. With the exception of one week, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Otter Tail County since that time.
The problem Drake is wrestling with is the 22.76 figure. That rate places Otter Tail County schools in the Tier 3 range according to state guidelines. Tier 3 calls for students to take instruction from home. Under Tier 2 Fergus Falls students in grades K-6 have been meeting all day, in person, while students in 7-12 have followed a hybrid model.
The hybrid model breaks classes into two groups — one that will attend class in person Monday and Thursday, the other Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday students work from home, allowing teachers to prep for distance learning.
Drake said there are several factors involved in making the decision to go to Tier 3.
What is being seen within the school ?
Is there an increase in staff or students being diagnosed with COVID-19? Is the school seen as a likely transmission point?
What would be the impact on families in the district who would need to provide child care under Tier 3 along with instructional support for younger children?
“A move to Tier 3 is being evaluated since our case rates per 10,000 are now over 20,” Drake said Monday. “Moving to Tier 3 is a game changer in many respects and requires very careful analysis.”
The Fergus Falls superintendent stressed that “no decision has been made to move to Tier 3 at this time.”
If a decision on changing the learning model has to be made Drake said: “I would make the decision in consultation with the school board and our rapid response team.”
Jody Lien, director of the Otter Tail County Public Health Department, said her people have been working closely with school districts.
“Many of our school districts in Otter Tail County have had some level of impact related to COVID-19, whether it be to students or staff,” Lien said.
A full slate of fall sports are underway in Fergus Falls with two of them - volleyball and girls’ swimming - being held indoors. The winter sports season arrives in November with girls’ and boys’ hockey, girls’ and boys’ basketball, boys’ swimming, wrestling and gymnastics all held indoors.
“Indoor events, sporting or otherwise, are more risky due to the fact that indoor spaces typically have less ventilation and it may be harder to keep people, not from the same household, apart,” Lien said.
Lien pointed out there is specific guidance for sporting events that was developed in a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education.
Drake also shared his thoughts about sports.
“When a district is required to move to Tier 5 because of county case rates per 10,000, sporting events would be cancelled,” Drake said. “This is not true if a district voluntarily moves to Tier 5.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.