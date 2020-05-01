Otter Tail County Public Health, along with local healthcare partners, are encouraging the public not to delay necessary medical care over fear of COVID-19. Delaying medical care may cause mild health issues to become more severe illness. By not addressing your health care needs now, it could cause an undue visit to the emergency room or urgent care later and potentially worsened long-term outcomes for your health. If you have a medical emergency call 911. Emergency medical service personnel are equipped with personal protective equipment to protect both you and the responders. It is also important people to connect with their pharmacy for delivery or pick-up options to ensure everyone has their medications and access to necessary refills.
People are encouraged to call their health care provider about the best way to ensure that their health care needs can be met. Local hospitals and clinics have made changes to minimize any risk of exposure to COVID-19 should you need to be seen in person; in addition, most are providing virtual visit options.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat and headache, should call their local provider’s office to receive further instruction about home management strategies, or whether they should seek testing. Area clinics and hospitals have the ability to collect samples (specimens) for lab testing.
People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 can stay at home during their illness. They should isolate at home, except for getting medical care. If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 seek medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include: (Note: this is not an all-inclusive list.)
• Trouble breathing.
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest.
• New confusion or inability to arouse.
• Bluish lips or face.
For more COVID-19 related information you can contact your health care provider, or visit or call the following resources:
For COVID-19 health-related questions the public can call the MDH COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-657-3903. The hotline is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Otter Tail County Public Health is available to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 at 218-998-8320 or Toll Free 888-349-2581, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
