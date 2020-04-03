In speaking with mayors and elected officials from across the state over the past couple of weeks, I have come to two realizations. First, we are fortunate to live in a state with leaders and systems ready to meet the difficult challenges that we face. Second, I am so glad to call Fergus Falls my home.
We have been through a lot as a community in the past few weeks and have seen our world change considerably. As we continue to follow the governor’s stay at home order, I wanted to share a few thoughts from myself and Fergus Falls Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren about how as a community we can get through this together.
First of all, let’s continue to be mindful of the importance of social distancing and the practice of good hygiene. These proven practices have been around for over a century to combat the spread of disease. We have sacrificed too much as a community to give up short of the goal line. Keep a distance of 6 feet from you and others in your workplace and in public. Stay home if you don’t have to go out and limit your trips to the store. Every time you eliminate the need to go to a public place, you have reduced your chance of not only catching the disease but also transmitting it. Some recent studies suggest that potentially as many as 50% of the public could be carriers of the virus without being symptomatic.
While getting outside and getting exercise is important, remember to practice social distancing. Children playing together at parks and on playground equipment is not acceptable. There has been a lot of misinformation about children and their susceptibility to the virus. Children can have adverse health reactions to COVID-19 and can also become carriers to spread the disease. Playground equipment is touched by many different hands and acts as an easy transmitter for viruses. Choose sports and physical activities where the practice of social distancing can be incorporated. Washing your hands and practicing good hygiene is essential in the fight against COVID-19. Hand-washing alone can reduce your chances of infection by 50%. Make hand-washing a strict routine. Avoid touching your eyes and mouth with your hands. Cover your cough and sneezes. Clean surfaces in your home regularly with proper disinfectants. Remember, we are still in the stage of mitigating the impact of the pandemic. Incorporate these simple practices into your daily routine. They appear to be working, but we still have a ways to go.
Several community members have reached out to Chief Bergren and me regarding the pandemic over the past weeks. We understand that opinions are divided within our community about the steps taken to ensure the health and wellbeing for all. For many, the economic impact of the pandemic has struck first, while they wait for the health impact. We all must do what we can to reduce the stress in our lives during this time. If money is an issue affecting you, reach out to the financial resources that are currently available. If lack of food, toiletries or cleaning supplies is causing you stress, reach out and ask for help. Several organizations throughout the city have stepped up to help those in need. If you need assistance connecting with resources, call the city at 332-5200. We are here to help.
Emotional and spiritual wellbeing is essential. Stay in touch with others. Social distancing doesn’t mean self-isolation. Go for walks and get regular exercise. If you are feeling stressed at home, take a break and go for a walk. It is important to find a routine that works for you. Remind yourself that you are not in this alone. Reach out to a friend. Turn off the news if you start to feel overwhelmed. Too much information can at times be a hindrance. Reminisce. Talk about future plans and adventures. Set goals and share them with loved ones and neighbors. Let’s all continue to do our part as we get through this together.
Ben Schierer is the mayor of Fergus Falls.
