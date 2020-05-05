I am tired of the stay-at-home order. But unlike many of the folks on social media, my reasons are less to do with going out to my favorite restaurant, watching a movie at a theater or having a coffee date with friends. The reason I am sick of the order is because of one person — my mom.
The order and pandemic for that matter have been extremely difficult for me emotionally. I have had to watch my daughter celebrate her birthday without family (extended) or friends, my in-laws and mother unable to see their grandchildren, my mother and uncle celebrating birthdays and even more family things that I don’t care to mention.
Like many of you, this weekend you will be celebrating Mother’s Day. My usual issue of not knowing what to get my wife and mother has now taken even bigger hold as we are unable to host a family dinner at restaurant. This had become a tradition of ours and I was hoping to continue it. But due to the pandemic, I will have to skip it this year (takeout is an option, but we won’t be able to gather).
But back to my mom.
My mom suffered a stroke back in 2014. It was really hard on our family as my energetic, hardworking mother was bedridden for a number of weeks and took awhile to get back to normal. After my father died in 2015, my mom has been a one-woman show, still making her rounds at work, babysitting my children and being an overall awesome mom.
I really appreciate what my mom was able to do for me when I was growing up and everything that she has done to make it easier on my young family to help us get where we are today. We even started a new tradition a few years ago of having her over nearly every Sunday for a family dinner.
But when the Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order went up, we immediately put our lives on hold to help protect not only those in my household but also my mother and my in-laws. This has been hard for them as our children are still at an age where milestones happen once a week and phone calls and Zoom sessions are nothing like actually being with the grandkids.
Recently, the closest thing to my children getting to see their grandmother in person is when we take extended bike rides past her house. We usually pull into the driveway, I call her on the phone and she comes out to talk with us from her porch. I wish that there was a better way than standing 15 feet away from each other but it is how it is.
With restrictions not lifting until after Mother’s Day, it will be a unique way of celebrating not only my mom, but my wife and my mother-in-law. I hope that when the pandemic comes to an end we will be able to celebrate not only those that worked during the pandemic and those that helped prevent the spread, but also those that are close to us that were higher risk that benefited from the stay-at-home order.
Don Shula
On Monday, Hall of Fame coach Don Shula passed away at the age of 90. Shula is mostly remembered as the head coach of the only undefeated NFL team — the 1972 Miami Dolphins.
Shula, also the winningest coach in NFL history, won two Super Bowls in 26 seasons with the Dolphins. Basically, if you follow the Dolphins you realize that the person in the head coaching position hasn’t been able to live up to the shadow that Shula’s legacy casts on the position.
Coming into my football fandom in the early 1990s, I knew two things about the Miami Dolphins. One, Dan Marino was a heck of a quarterback but struggled to get back to the big game. And two, Shula made being a head coach for a football team seem like an institution.
After his retirement, Shula still held prestige of being what an NFL coach should strive for — winning, consistency and long-term employment. For those that weren’t around to catch any portion of Shula’s time on the sideline could compare his tenure with the Dolphins to that of Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots. Both started their careers somewhere else, but will be synonymous with their next franchise.
With several fly-by-night coaches in the NFL, Shula was a breed of coach who displayed competitiveness and staying power. While there may be other coaches to march the sidelines, Shula was a once in an era coach that will remain an icon to the Dolphins for the rest of the franchise’s history.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
