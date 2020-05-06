The Fergus Falls 544 Education Foundation was looking for a way to not only support the Class of 2020 but locally owned restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both groups have seen their traditional way of things turned sideways as graduation ceremonies have been altered, as well as the way that restaurateurs provide food for their customers. With this in mind, the foundation has decided to do a “Gift Cards for Grads” event.
“This campaign idea was brought to the foundation board by a school staff member,” Mindy Fuder, 544 Education executive director said. “She thought it would be a good way to show community support for the Class of 2020 and our locally owned restaurants.”
The goal of the foundation is to get $20-worth of gift cards for each graduate. If more is raised, more will be given to each student. The donations will then be used to purchase gift cards from locally owned restaurants and given as a gift from the Fergus Falls community.
“Based on the amount of money we hope to raise, in a relatively short amount of time, it seemed that $20 would go the furthest at a restaurant. It is also our hope that some of the graduates can use these gift cards and celebrate together … 6 feet apart, while wearing masks,” Fuder added.
To donate to the fund, checks can be sent to Security State Bank, 128 E. Washington Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537 (payable to 544 Education Foundation), or by going online to gofundme.com and search for “Gift Cards for Grads.” Contributions must be made by May 22, 2020.
