The Fergus Falls School Board directed Superintendent Jeff Drake to implement Tier 2 as the base learning model for the 2020-2021 school year Monday morning at Kennedy Secondary’s Otter Community Room.
Adoption of the learning model will return all K-12 students to the class room for the first time since March 17. The school entered a planning period the following day and distance learning began March 30. The model was followed by all Minnesota schools through the end of the school year.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz triggered the closing of schools with his Executive Order 20-01on March 13, which declared a peacetime emergency in Minnesota in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of last Friday, there have been 189 cases of the coronavirus in Otter Tail County with three confirmed deaths.
Drake was in contact with the Otter Tail County Department of Health last Friday and was informed the cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents in Otter Tail County have dropped.
“After a steady increment up since early to mid-June, our case rate by 10,000 residents in Otter Tail County dropped last week,” Drake told the board. “We went from 7.93 to 5.86. In communicating with Kristi Wentworth (of Otter Tail County Department of Health) Friday morning she still believes, and I believe as well, that we will see those numbers go back up. She said that in Otter Tail County they have had a busy couple of days with reports. We think when we get our next report on Thursday that we will see that number trending up.”
The cases per 10,000 determine which tier Minnesota school districts follow. Walz has assured parents that their children also have the option of receiving instruction by the distance learning model.
Acting with the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health, Walz announced five tiers for learning models on July 30. He gave school boards the authority to decide which tier was the best for their district based on county health data.
District 544 Chairman Matt Lemke read a resolution Monday that when the 2020-21 school year for students begins Sept. 8, grades 7-12 will follow a hybrid model of learning, while kindergarten through sixth grade will be all day, in person.
The hybrid model for grades 7-12 will see the groups break up into two groups — one that will attend class in person Monday and Thursday, the other Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday students will work from home, allowing teachers to prep for distance learning.
In addressing the concerns of transporting students to and from school Drake said: “The hybrid model takes care of some of that. We are also encouraging parents to drop their children off at school. For students with their drivers' licenses, we are encouraging them to drive to school. Family units may sit in the same seat on the bus. We load from the rear of the bus moving forward. We unload from the front to the back. These steps should help.”
"I am optimistic about the upcoming school year,” Drake said. “I am very excited about the opportunity for children to be back in our buildings. We are taking many steps to help reduce the risk of exposure to the virus and will rely on a partnership with our parents to screen their children for signs and symptoms before sending them to school. If we all work together, we can keep our students and staff safe and provide a great educational experience. I am comfortable with our Tier 2 school opening plan. It is a measured approach that takes into account case rate data in Otter Tail County."
Old and new business items receiving board approval included award the 2020-2021 milk bid to Cass Clay Creamery, setting 2020-2021 Fergus Falls School District goals, an agreement with Lakes Country Service Cooperative for an Online Professional Development Platform, acceptance of a food bidm a post secondary administration agreement for 2020-2021 with Minnesota State Community and Technical College PSEO services, an additional .333 full time equivalent (FTE) IQ Academy teaching position for secondary math and the hiring of Mariah Monke at IQ Academy service, a memorandum of understanding between the district and the Otter Tail Family Services Collaborative and a membership agreement with Lakes Country Service Cooperative.
Among the consent items approved were:
The certified staff hire of Melissa Aanerud, social studies teacher at Kennedy Secondary, at a total FTE of .8333.
Support Staff hires of Christi Horgen, media center secretary at Kennedy Secondary; Melissa Moore, special education paraprofessional and Cheri Lyon, special education paraprofessional.
Support Staff resignations of Joshua Price and Heather Hubert, special education paraprofessionals.
2020-2022 individual contract for Lori Jensen, Kennedy Secondary nurse.
