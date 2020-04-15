Veterans and their families are eligible to receive emergency grants in the amount of $1,000 if they are affected by COVID-19. The news comes after Gov. Tim Walz approved $6.2 million for the program.
In Otter Tail County veterans and surviving spouses can contact veterans service officer James Olson at 218-998-8605 to enquire about eligibility and to receive assistance with the application process.
