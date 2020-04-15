Three engineers from Fergus Falls are working together to develop a way for hospitals to disinfect personal protective equipment (PPE) so that they can be reused safely and their first unit will be going to Lake Region Healthcare next week.
In January, Chris Bigelow, a software engineer, partnered with Jaron Olsoe, a biomedical engineer, and Jared Kugler, a mechanical engineer, to figure out a way to safely reuse PPE, specifically N95 respirators. “As soon as we heard the issues that healthcare workers have been having with lack of PPE and respirators, we got together and were basically digging into the research on potential options for reusing masks and looking at the data, some of the data that Stanford put out, they outlined a bunch of different methods of possible disinfection,” says Bigelow. The two most effective methods Stanford University outlined were UV germicidal irradiation using UVC light and vaporized hydrogen peroxide disinfection.
Vaporized hydrogen peroxide chambers can be large and expensive and rural hospitals may not have the means to access them if they don’t already have one. “These tools are hundreds of thousands of dollars to do this disinfection, so we got together and designed basically a tent, the footprint is 32-by-32 inch and you mount the masks inside and it can hold up to, for most mask types, N95 types, it can hold up to … around 30 masks. You mount them inside and they spin to prevent shadowing because that’s a big issue with UV disinfection, and they spin on a carousel and it goes through a gauntlet of light … and that essentially irradiates them and then they’re in there until they achieve the dosage of greater than one juul per centimeter squared of UV radiation,” says Bigelow.
One juul per centimeter squared is what the University of Nebraska is using for their own new mask reuse program, published in a document outlining their procedures, in order to disinfect anything on the surface and the interior layers of the mask. “This is many times over what is required just for the surface of the mask because there’s some studies that show 2-5 millijuuls of exposure will kill coronavirus,” says Bigelow.
Their smaller UV germicidal irradiation tents make it easy for hospitals to set up without taking too much space and Bigelow’s group is currently providing them for free. Each tent can disinfect about 30 masks in about three minutes, though they are still running tests and making changes.
According to Infection Prevention coordinator, Sarah Brunn, LRHC has implemented extended use protocols for N95 respirators and PAPR hoods in accordance with CDC recommendations for PPE conservation. The respirators have not been rationed, though, and staff and providers are free to choose when to change their respirators.
The UV germicidal irradiation machines will be used in conjunction with the current extended use PPE process. In an email, LRHC VP of marketing and communications Katie Johnson explained that the machine would, “disinfect/sterilize an N95 after use for the day so that it could be used safely again the next day (so the machine would actually allow for longer use of the N95). Many organizations are utilizing their UV technology in this way, and it was tested by the University of Nebraska and found to be effective.”
LRHC will be the first hospital to receive one of the units from Bigelow’s group, though Bigelow has also been in contact with North Memorial Health Hospital in Minneapolis and will be meeting with Sanford Health in Fargo.
The group is currently building the units themselves and have limited the number of custom parts required in order to speed the process, but they hope to expand production. “We’re hoping to get the word out and get more rural hospitals to contact us, we’re providing these units at no cost right now so that we can get some feedback and get the word out and get networked in with some hospitals than can really use this,” Bigelow says. “Then with our feedback we can improve and maybe see how we can best serve the healthcare workers that need this most.”
