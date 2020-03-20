I do love all kinds of Asian food: Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese or Thai, but I can’t always get my favorites at home. During our current time of social distancing, self-quarantine and take-out only, now is a great time to share my new favorite recipe.
While I love getting lo mein from my favorite restaurant in the cities, I can’t drive three hours to get it. That’s just silly, it would be cold by the time I got home.
Lo mein is an Asian noodle dish with veggies and meat and I have scoured everywhere for a great recipe I can make at home. A recipe that is easy and doesn’t take hours to prepare. The longest part of this recipe is the prep work, cutting of the veggies and meat before cooking it, but it’s worth the effort.
Part 1: The sauce
Mix the following ingredients together, until blended. Then set aside.
• 2 ½ Tbsp. soy sauce (I prefer lite soy sauce) .
• 2 Tbsp. sugar.
• 1 tsp. sesame oil.
• ½ tsp. ground ginger.
• ½ tsp. Siracha sauce .
Part 2: Cutting the veggies
Keep in mind, it’s your dish, your selections of veggies! Feel free to add more, use less or replace all together any of the veggies. I love mushrooms, so I can guarantee my dish usually has twice as many as listed.
• ½ cup carrots – julienned or thinly cut.
• ½ cup bell pepper – thin slices (I prefer red and yellow).
• ½ cup snow peas – cut pods into halves or thirds.
• ½ cup mushrooms – thinly sliced.
• ½ cup spinach – cut into strips.
• 1/8 cup green onions – chopped fine.
Part 3: The meat
Lo mein can have many kinds of meat, so if you want to swap out the chicken for pork, shrimp or even no meat for a vegetarian dish… go for it!
• ½ to 1 whole chicken breast, cut into strips and then cut into smaller strips.
Part 4: The noodles
Lo mein calls for a thin egg noodle.
• 4 ounces of dried noodles (yes, you can use spaghetti noodles).
And yes, you need to cook the noodles according to the directions on the box.
Currently, I have been using maifun brown rice noodles and I love them.
Part 5: Let’s get cookin’
In a large skillet, cook the following, in order, over medium heat.
1. 2 Tbsp of Olive Oil, let it heat up for a minute
2. Two crushed cloves of garlic, sauté for 30 seconds, just enough time to take in the sound of the sizzle and the smell of the garlic.
3. Chicken (or your choice of meat). Sauté the meat for a couple of minutes, until about half way cooked.
4. The carrots, stir, and wait about a minute.
5. Bell peppers, stir, and wait about a minute.
6. Mushrooms and peas, stir, and wait about a minute.
7. Spinach and green onions, stir for a couple minutes. It doesn’t take long, but make sure your chicken is fully cooked before continuing on.
8. Almost there, add the cooked noodles.
9. Pour the sauce over the noodles and stir.
Now you are ready to serve. It can be a meal by itself or paired up with other dishes for a delightful dinner.
This dish can be an easy lunch during the week, so I double the recipe, and enjoy plenty of leftovers as it reheats fabulously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.