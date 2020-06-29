Kaddatz Galleries in Fergus Falls began their Phase 3 reopening on Tuesday, June 23, allowing people to enter the gallery without needing an appointment. Up to 10 people are allowed in the gallery at a time and staff will be wearing masks and sanitizing the gallery between patrons. They’re also encouraging visitors to wear masks, practice social distancing and sanitize their hands as they enter.
Currently, ceramic artist Blayze Buseth is featured in the main gallery with his exhibit “Tom’s Adventure” and mixed-media artist Carmen McCullough is in Studio K with her exhibit “Mixed Media Medley.” Their exhibits will run until the end of July.
For patrons who still don’t feel comfortable heading out, Kaddatz Galleries is also offering virtual gallery tours, online artist talks and are working on interactive virtual closing receptions. “We’re not going to do public receptions at least for a little while longer now,” says Amanda Callahan, executive director of Kaddatz Galleries.
“We received the West Central Initiative Resiliency Fund to help us implement our online engagement expansion, so people will be able to purchase art through our online store for multiple artists and we’re in the beginning phases of that, but we’ll be adding more artists, we’ll be expanding our online presence.”
Buseth’s video is available to watch on the Kaddatz Galleries website and McCullough’s will be added soon.
Other online initiatives they’ve picked up include moving their Summer Artz Academy and their adult art table (previously held at the library) to Zoom. There are two Summer Artz Academy courses, one for students in grades 5-8 and one for students in grades K-4. The first is taught by Naomi Schliesman, artist development director at Springboard for the Arts in Fergus Falls, and is called “Explore 2D and 3D Art Elements.”
“She’s going to be talking about different art movements and focusing on Black, Indigenous, people of color and women artists specifically, and she will be having at least one or two guest speakers, artists that are Black, Indigienous, person of color or a woman,” says Jess Torgerson, curator and gallery manager at Kaddatz Galleries.
The second course is taught by local artist Chanda Kraft teaching “The Wonderful World of Watercolor.” Torgerson says, “That’s going to be a variety of basic watercolor painting techniques, creating texture and making a watercolor journal. That’s for younger kids, just building a foundation.”
Materials are included in the registration fee and need to be picked up from Kaddatz Galleries before classes start Aug. 3-7.
The first adult art class is watercolor greeting cards on July 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. taught by Kraft, with a max class size of 20. The second class is sashiko stitching on Aug. 18 and 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., taught by Kristi Kuder with a max class size of 12. Materials for the adult art classes can be picked up from the library and are included in the cost of registration.
