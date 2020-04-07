This past weekend I was looking for an escape after my family went to bed. Although I have gotten closer with my family, I also missed my friends. That is why I decided to mount my horse, throw on my cowboy hat and head to Valentine, Blackwater and Rhodes. I met my friends and we immediately took our repeaters and went hunting for small game. No, I didn’t get bonked on the head and hallucinate. I met my friends online to play in a game called Red Dead Redemption 2.
I had been talking with my friends for a couple of weeks during the pandemic, but hadn’t spent anytime with them in person. While phone conversations are fun, I much rather hang out with them by grabbing a beer, going to a movie, coaching football or working out together. I decided that the best way to hang out with my friends is to jump online and play video games together. But what game do we all own? The only option became Red Dead Redemption 2.
We began a group chat and set up to play Saturday evening at 9:30 p.m. It would be our first foray into the virtual world together and we were hoping to start a posse and do some bounty hunting.
If you haven’t played the game, it takes place in the 1890s and has several different traditional Western landscapes. There is a Great Plains area, an area that is like Louisiana, an area like the Pacific Northwest, an area like the Rockies and an area like Texas. It is crazy to think about how much love and time went into making the game look realistic (in 20 years this statement will be laughable).
As a group, we first started off earning in-game cash by hunting. Everyone in our group had to get better weapons as our measly little repeaters were like having BB guns to other online players. It wasn’t so bad as we sat and talked about how our days went in isolation and created a circle to take down a few wild boars.
Not everyone got online with us the first night as one friend had lost his copy of the game and had to purchase another online. The game is gigantic and required six hours of loading time to play (“So, I guess I will talk to you and play with you tomorrow?”). Our buddy kept us entertained with different conspiracies that he had heard and talking about how our current situation is somewhere between its going to be alright and the downfall of modern civilization.
After collecting most of the cash we needed, we looked at the time to find out we had been playing for over four hours and we all should call it a night. I stayed on for another 30 minutes to attempt to get the final few pesos to collect a top-notch shotgun. By 1:30 a.m., I was ready for bed. We agreed we would meet up again the next night to, hopefully, do what we set out to do — bag some bandits.
The next day, I found myself sneaking in another hour by myself online. I collected all the money that was required to run a proper posse and have fun that evening. When 9 p.m. rolled around, I thought we would be riding our horses into the bandits’ hideouts and making off with loot. Instead, only one other buddy showed up.
Finding two nights in a row to play late online saw some of our group already out or unavailable. Totally understand where they were coming from and my compadre and I made our way back to hunting. The goal for the night was to help him get enough money to purchase a better weapon so we can do missions together. I think that he ended up enjoying the hunting aspect of the game more than anything because what I thought would take 30 minutes stretched into two hours. He finally was able to purchase a shotgun, but that was after I was shot by some varmint multiple times (the dude was a troll as he was shooting everyone and everything in sight).
It again got to be around midnight and we decided to call it again. We didn’t accomplish much but we did spend time together and it helped us forget about what is really happening in the world. It was nice to talk with friends in a group and just catch up.
Although we haven’t set up another time to play, I hope that this weekend we can ride in full force to battle evildoers in Red Dead Redemption 2. This type of escape has helped me keep my sanity when all I want to do is meet up with my friends, travel and take my family on a vacation. I am glad that there is a safe place to enjoy, even if it is a virtual one.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
