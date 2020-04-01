The sound of shattering glass rings through an area. The riffs of an undeniably familiar rock song follows and a bald man in jeans comes out cursing, spewing beer and looking like a tough SOB. It’s wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin strutting down to the ring. He grabs the mic and begins to talk. “If you like Stone Cold, give me a hell yeah!” Silence.
Due to coronavirus, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and other promotions have played to empty chairs and their fellow wrestlers. In a time when most people are looking for an escape, pro wrestling and other story-driven items have been a thing to rely on. But recently, it is hard to get lost in the story and action of pro wrestling. Weekly wrestling shows have performed without a live audience for a couple of weeks and it definitely shows. While the wrestlers attempt to put on top-notch acting and skills, the lack of fans has clearly made the pseudo-sport boring to watch.
When the music hits for one of the many colorful characters, the first thing you notice is there is no fan engagement. An event that clearly relies on the suspension of reality and the story of good vs. evil, without the audience it has turned into more of a tiff between classmates in a big school. Yes, it is happening and there may be an altercation, but most people won’t know or care about it.
If you are a fan or familiar with professional wrestling, one of the biggest shows of the year is set to take place this weekend. The WWE’s annual Wrestlemania event, the Super Bowl of American professional wrestling, will be on pay-per-view and the WWE Network for fans to consume. The event even became a two-day extravaganza with former New England Patriot and current WWE-signee Rob Gronkowski hosting.
The event was originally scheduled to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. Due to the pandemic, the event was filmed at multiple locations and will be shown this weekend. Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the state. Both the WWE and AEW were filming at their locations in Florida.
While many don’t follow wrestling week to week, what does this say about TV in general? Several movies and TV shows have been delayed by the pandemic, so when do we go to completely syndicated programming? I know it seems grim, but sports fans, wrestling fans and others need to realize we may be waiting months for fresh escapism.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.