The conference call with the governor came at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. Superintendents don’t receive calls from the state on Sunday mornings. Our suspicions were quickly confirmed - we were directed by Gov. Tim Walz to close our doors from March 18 through March 27 to allow us time to plan for the potential of distance learning. This message was life-changing for us, just as we know it was life-changing for you.
I am extremely proud of the commitment shown by our school staff. There are countless examples of staff members going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that we could provide the very best support for our students, families and community.
Within a couple of days we were able to provide child care for approximately 50 students each day. The childcare services are being provided for children whose parents work in the health care or related occupations, allowing them to provide care and treatment to our community when the need arises. Child care is being provided by our paraprofessionals and we are very grateful for all that they are doing on behalf of our children and families.
We are now producing and distributing approximately 2,000 meals per day. Food service director, Lance Wells and his staff along with the help of our support staff and Ottertail Coaches are doing an amazing job of ensuring that all children in our community receive healthy, nutritious meals. It has been an incredible response to meet the needs of our community and I want to publicly thank them for their efforts.
This week, we began a planned deployment of well over 1,000 Chromebooks. This was an integral part of our distance learning plan and designed to provide an equitable educational experience for all students. As you can imagine, this was a very large undertaking. The effort has been directed by our technology department. In addition to our tech staff, paras, secretaries and other support staff converted a portion of the media center into a base of operations to ready our existing Chromebooks and newly purchased inventory for deployment. The KSS Gold Gym was established as our distribution center and you likely were greeted by our friendly, neighborhood administrators who were out in the parking lot directing traffic. All of the employees involved in this endeavor have been phenomenal. Given the new stay-at-home order, it is our hope that we were able to get a device into the hands of all students who need one. The Chromebook deployment has been part of a comprehensive plan to ensure that all students will have a high-quality, equivalent educational experience through a distance learning model.
To prepare for distance-learning, we have had to learn new skills. From Zoom to Seesaw, Google Classroom and a host of other resources that can aid us in providing an exemplary learning experience - we can relate to what it is like to be a student! It is healthy for us to be challenged, to be frustrated, to rely on a friend for tutoring or mentoring, to have those “aha” moments when new information or skills “click” and the pride of personal accomplishment when we utilize newfound skills to create something that is good. I am very proud of the teaching staff for their dedication in preparing for distance learning. They have put in countless hours preparing for this transition. I know that you will be very impressed by their efforts.
What does our plan look like moving forward?
We began distance learning on Monday, March 30. This is a new experience for the vast majority of our staff and a new experience for our students and families. As much as I would like to say this process will be seamless, we know that there will be some kinks to work out. There is no doubt that some challenges will pop up that we didn’t anticipate, but we will solve these challenges and each day will yield a better experience than the day before. The state has indicated that distance learning will continue through April 30. Presently, the plan from the state calls for May 1 and May 4 to be planning days for school employees to prepare for the reentry of students on May 5.
For families with children in grades K-2, teachers will use an instructional platform called Seesaw. Seesaw allows teachers to record instruction and for students to record responses. It is a technology many teachers have used with their students already. For families with children in grades 3 - 12, teachers will use an instructional platform called Google Classroom and an interactive communication program called Zoom. Zoom allows live instruction that can be set up to accommodate a group of students. Teachers can also record lesson plans and save them within Google Classroom for easy access by students.
In addition to these resources, the district has several digital curriculum components. Everyday Math has a digital component. You have probably already heard of IXL and Edmentum. These are just a few examples of learning materials that will be utilized during distance learning.
I have always viewed the education of children as a partnership between school, family and community. Although students won’t be onsite, we still have the ability to deliver support for mental health and emotional needs. We will be a resource for our families as they work through the challenges of parenting under a distance learning model. Our website continues to be updated with information that families may find useful.
The community can be very proud of the Fergus Falls Public Schools’ staff. Everyone has risen to the challenge. As an organization, we are stronger than we were on March 15 and we will be stronger when the COVID-19 pandemic is over. I want the community to know l that we have really missed the children! Although distance learning will be different, we are very much looking forward to working with our students once again. On behalf of the Fergus Falls Public School District, I wish everyone peace and good health during this time of uncertainty.
Jeff Drake is the superintendent for Fergus Falls Public Schools.
