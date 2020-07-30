Otter Tail County auditor/treasurer, Wayne Stein, reminds voters in Otter Tail County that the face covering mandate applies to polling places.
Face coverings will be available to voters at polling places in Otter Tail County if voters do not have one at the time of voting. Those who are medically unable to wear a face mask will be given the option to vote curbside following all voting procedures. Even if a voter is unable to or refuses to wear a face covering, no eligible voter will be denied in receiving a ballot and voting within the polling location.
Absentee voting is also available for voters now through Monday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Aug. 11, and must arrive in the auditor’s office by Aug. 13, so please do not delay in returning your voted absentee ballot.
For more information or questions please call 218-998-8040 or email voter@co.ottertail.mn.us.
