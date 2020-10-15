The Atlanta Falcons have closed their team facility in Georgia due to at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, just days before the team is scheduled to play in Minneapolis.
The Falcons have directed team personnel to work remotely Thursday, while awaiting confirmation of test results.
An NFL spokesperson told the NFL Network there is no change to the game at this time.
The NFL has had false positives before, but it has also postponed several games due to confirmed COVID-19 cases.
In late September, the Vikings halted practice and other team activities after tests confirmed COVID-19 among several players on the Tennessee Titans. The Vikings played the Titans two days before news of the positive tests. Testing didn’t find any transmission to Vikings players from the game.
The Vikings have reported a past case in a staff member, and a dozen false positives in a testing error incident last month.
