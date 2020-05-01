The Fergus Falls Farmers Market is set to reopen next month in a new and changed world. Lynn Brand, manager of the farmers market, has just opened registration for vendors and already has plans in place to make the farmers market a safe and welcoming place for both their vendors and their customers.
“Because of the virus, we’re going to try to keep a little distance between the shoppers, the vendors, and the products, so if you go to the market and you want to get some potatoes, you tell the vendor how many potatoes you want and they’ll pick them out and bag them for you,” says Brand. “The customers are not touching the products.”
The market’s outdoor location makes it somewhat safer than indoor grocery stores where air is recirculated and aisles are a fixed distance apart. They can more easily adapt to necessary changes and better protect their customers and staff than their indoor, space-limited counterparts.
The farmers market, which has been an annual summer staple for nine years, will continue to set up shop outside on the lawn of the temporarily closed Otter Tail County Historical Society on Lincoln Avenue. Since they offer food, such as fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs and more, the market is considered an essential business and is protected from any state business closures that might extend into the summer months. This marks farmers markets as one of the few staples of summer that will reliably still be around this year as the fate of many fairs and festivals hang in the balance.
The Fergus Falls Farmers Market usually sees between 10 to 20 vendors. “I’m expecting about 8 to 10 to begin with because the produce doesn’t all come in right away in June,” says Brand. In addition to the food they offer, the market also sells other homemade and homegrown products like soap, plants, flowers and garden decor.
There will be a few other changes to the market beyond appropriate distancing. “We’re going to have two wash stations so you can wash your hands before and after, or however often you want to. Each vendor will have sanitizer, they’ll be cleaning their booth after every customer, all the precautions that they’re asking for,” says Brand.
The market runs from June 6 through October on Wednesday afternoons (2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.) and Saturday mornings (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
