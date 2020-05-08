A lot has changed in our world over the last few months but one thing that remains the same is the increase in the number of abandoned and stray cats every spring. While life has been turned upside down for most, no one notified the cats that now would not be the best time to reproduce and so, over the next few weeks, we are expecting to see lots and lots of felines coming into our shelter!
Why so many cats? Unfortunately, there remains a need for education to spay and neuter the cats in your care, especially if they are outdoor/barn cats. In just 16 months, one unaltered cat can produce 36 offspring. In four years, one unaltered female, her mate and their offspring will produce 2,107 unwanted kittens! It’s a difficult cycle to break unless humans intervene to control them. If you find a litter of kittens, don’t panic. Watch the kittens from afar for a few hours to see if mom returns. Kittens have a 50/50 survival rate if brought to the shelter without a mom. If you are unsure whether or not to intervene, call the HSOTC at 218-739-3494. We will also have an increased demand for people willing to foster kittens, so please inquire if you would like to learn more about our foster program. And of course, a larger inventory of cats/kittens means an increase in the need for high quality food and cat litter. The shelter uses over 6,000 pounds of litter annually … that’s over 3 tons and we are grateful for your donations! Once we come out the other side of COVID-19 and resume regular shelter operations, we would love to have you spend some time with the fur babies in our beautiful cat sanctuary. They love to snuggle and play and the increased socialization is critical to their well-being. It’s a good feeling to see that the HSOTC dogs and cats are some of the healthiest animals available and all adoption fees include current vaccines, spay/neuter and a microchip! It’s a shelter to be proud of.
And lastly, I would like to note that our 2020 spring fundraising dinner was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Of course we rely on income from that event to meet our annual expenditures so we ask you to please continue to donate to our fur babies if you are able. We are hoping to reschedule this event at a later date.
Keep up with the Humane Society of Otter Tail County by liking us on FACEBOOK or visiting our website at www.humanesocietyotc.org.
Kristi Lausch is a board member for the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.
