First off, the YMCA board and staff thank those who have continued on with their memberships and donations during this time of crisis. Without that support, the Y would not have been able to carry out the special community services they are offering.
Serving the
community continues
For everyone, on the Fergus Falls YMCA Facebook page there are recipes, tips for children, home workouts, and more.
For family members of all ages and fitness levels, the Y has partnered with YMCA360.org to provide virtual workouts. They range from yoga to weight lifting with video and music. Access the site from the first screen of the Fergus Falls YMCA website.
For older adults, go to Silver Sneakers for tips, workouts, and tools for healthy living. In addition to information on exercising, there is advice on how to make uplifting phone calls. There are directions for using the internet for meetings, for socializing, and even for playing board games online. A spirit-lifting suggestion is to get out old photos and mementoes to “revisit happy times.” There is contact information for those who feel overwhelmed or anxious. The website is silversneakers.com/blog/staying-connected-from-afar-tips-seniors/. The Silver and Fit website also has information available for their members.
For children, the alternative school age child care for the children of essential workers is continuing to be provided by the YMCA staff Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The children’s daily schedule includes their school work via distance learning, reading and writing, physical education classes and recess make up the daily schedule of the children. For more information call the Y.
For food, the Y continues to be a popular pick-up site for daily meals provided by the Fergus Falls School District.
Blood drive
As an added service to the community, the Y is holding a three-day American Red Cross blood drive. The dates are Wednesday through Friday, May 20 to 22. To sign up online go to redcrossblood.org and enter the Fergus Falls ZIP code, 56537, or call 1-800-REDCROSS. The Y will follow the Red Cross illness and sanitation procedures; donors will be screened by Red Cross staff.
Preparing to reopen
While all this is going on, Y staffers are preparing for reopening for which they have to follow local, state, federal and Y-USA guidelines. Gyms, locker rooms, fitness equipment, tables, chairs, carpets and more have to be cleaned and sanitized. Staff is developing policies and procedures to allow for physical distancing and sanitation for all users once reopening begins.
The board and the leadership team will determine when the Y can reopen. The reopening of the facility and the resumption of programming will occur in phases. Updates will be provided on the website, Facebook, and the mobile app, DAXKO. Watch for information on what to expect when returning to the Y for the first time.
Cancellation
The Hoot Lake Triathlon had to be cancelled, a disappointment to the Y staff and the community. Look for its return in 2021.
YMCA contacts
Phone: 218-739-4489 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
E-mail: membership@fergusfallsymca.org
Website: fergusfallsymca.org
Facebook: facebook.com/fergusfalls.ymca
Y’s Folks Club
For a second month, the Y’s Folks Club members are missing getting together to visit, share a potluck meal of main dishes, salads, and yummy desserts, and then hear a presentation of new and stimulating information. All May events are canceled. The salad luncheon may be rescheduled as circumstances allow.
Chat with the leadership team
If you need someone to talk to for a bit, give the Y a call. We would be happy to chat for a few minutes if you need to hear a friendly voice.
Mary Worner is the past president of Y’s Folks.
