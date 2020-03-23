The Fergus Falls Daily Journal has altered its hours due to the current health crisis.
While the lobby still remains closed, the hours of The Journal will change to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
We thank you for your understanding during the current health crisis.
