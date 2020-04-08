In times of need, volunteers in communities step to the forefront offering services, supplies and other resources to help any way possible. With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased need from different members of the community for multiple items. For Jennifer Karlgaard, Leah Landwehr, and others have lent a helping hand by creating face masks through Fergus Falls Face Masks.
The group started after Karlgaard saw an article about making masks for cancer patients. This touched Karlgaard as her brother had cancer and she felt that she wanted to do something. “I couldn’t just sit and do nothing,” Karlgaard said.
She went on to purchase fabric at Joann’s Fabric in Fargo and began cutting out and creating masks. Landwehr would join the fray and the group began to form.
Landwehr stated that she started because her daughter works in the newborn ICU in Minneapolis and saw the need. “We can’t be doing this at the last minute. People can’t wake up after someone in the community dies, by then it is too late. I wanted to do something to help everyone.”
The group has been making masks of cloth, elastic and other materials since the middle of March. Landwehr said she has done about 50 masks herself, while Karlgaard has done too many to count.
Requests for masks have been filling up as individuals and businesses have asked for them. “We have had over 1,460 masks requested,” Karlgaard said.
A form is available online at the group’s Facebook page. Karlgaard also mentioned that forms would be available at their pickup location at 507 S. Sheridan St. if someone who needs a mask is unable to use the social media platform.
Their is no fee for the masks as the group just wants to make sure that those that need a mask are able to get them. “My frustration with not knowing where to go, who to give them to, was the main part of wanting to be able to have one location to try to have a unified effort to meet the need,” Karlgaard said. The group does accept donations in order to purchase more fabric and build kits.
They have even seen their numbers increase to 35 with Karlgaard accepting more volunteers for the project. “We would love more volunteers, the more sewers the faster we go.”
Sewing isn’t the only option to lend a helping hand as the group also delivers the masks to individuals and businesses that have applied.
If you are interested in volunteering for the effort contact Lori at 218-671-3278 or visit their Facebook page and fill out a volunteer form.
