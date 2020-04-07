On Wednesday, April 8, the Fergus Falls High School will be turning on the stadium lights at 9 p.m. for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the graduating class of 2020.

The gesture symbolizes a light for all students during these uncertain times.

The Fergus Falls High School is asking that community members join by turning on their porch lights and stepping outside with cellphones and flashlights to show support. The school would also like those participating to share their photos and videos with the school @isd544 on Twitter and with hashtags of #OtterNation and #BeTheLightFF.

